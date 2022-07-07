Virginia Organizing hosts Summer of Democracy program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is a nonpartisan organization that addresses several issues in local communities including voting rights.

Andrea Jackson is a part of the Waynesboro chapter and this summer, she and other organization leaders will host a Summer of Democracy program to help people get ready to vote.

“If you do not know if your rights have been restored or if you don’t know if you are registered please come by and check. No one is going to judge you for anything that you have done in the past we all have pasts,” Jackson explained.

From July through October, the group will be at the Waynesboro Farmers Market, the Embrace Community Garden and other community events. They will also canvas neighborhoods helping people to make sure their voice is heard ahead of this year’s November election.

The first chance to volunteer will be Saturday, July 9.

“We just want to make sure everybody feels included in this society and this democracy,” Jackson said. “A lot of people’s rights have been restored and they just don’t know it, so please come by.”

To find more information on how to participate, click here.

