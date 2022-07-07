Advertisement

“You just took a sense of safety,” Valley visitors searching for suspects in car theft

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - When Zaneta Freeman got a call from the Staunton Police Department around 3 a.m. on Monday, July 4, she thought it was a prank and hung up.

Less than a minute later, she got another call from Staunton Police. The official on the other end asked if she has a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Freeman said her heart dropped.

The officer told her they found the car on the 1000 block of Seth Drive, wrapped around a tree.

“I looked outside the window, and I saw the car wasn’t there. My heart just dropped. I think the scariest part was just at that moment, where you feel a sense of safety, I guess, it’s like all of sudden that was just gone. That’s stuff that happens to other people. It doesn’t really happen to you,” said Freeman.

Freeman’s car had been stolen around 11 p.m. the night before from Waynesboro. It had been taken from her mom’s driveway on Howard Avenue. Freeman was in the Valley visiting her family from Charlotte, North Carolina.

She said she wants to see those responsible held accountable.

“I want to know who you are, why you did it, and why you felt the need to take to take something that did not belong to you. You took more than something that was material. You just took a sense of safety from somebody concerning themselves and their mother,” said Freeman.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Waynesboro Police at (540) 942-6675

Provided by Freeman
Provided by Freeman(WHSV)

