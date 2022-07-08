ACSO makes arrest following domestic disturbance in Weyers Cave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:20 am, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at Landings Lane Apartments in Weyers Cave.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the female reporting party, who said that she had been assaulted and that her child was being held by her boyfriend and the child’s father, 39-year-old Eric Albert Arrington of Weyers Cave.

It was reported to responding deputies that the child was sick and the domestic disturbance between the mother and father occurred because Arrington was opposed to the mother seeking medical treatment for the child.

Upon entry into the apartment, deputies began to speak with Arrington, who had barricaded himself in the apartment’s master bedroom with the child and refused to come out. Reverse 911 was activated, providing instruction to others residing at the apartment complex to shelter in place.

Patrol Deputies continued efforts to talk to Arrington and after no success, negotiators with the sheriff’s office were called to the scene and the S.W.A.T. team was activated and responded.

Negotiators spoke with Arrington for approximately one hour and attempted to resolve the situation, but he was uncooperative. During the incident, it was revealed that Arrington was armed with a knife.

Approximately two hours after the incident began, the Augusta County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the master bedroom at 12:15 p.m., taking Arrington into custody without incident, and freeing the 4-year-old child, who was immediately assessed by medical personnel from Augusta County Fire Rescue. There were no injuries in the incident.

Arrington was charged with one count of domestic assault and one count of causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc. Arrington is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

