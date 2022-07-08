Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of fake gold scam

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fake gold is being traded for cash at gas stations in Verona, Greenville, Raphine and surrounding jurisdictions both north and south of Augusta County, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says adult males are approaching people with stories of hardship. They may claim to be from a foreign country, having just arrived here and in need of money for gas, or claiming they have fallen on hard times and that their families are in need.

Some of these men have reportedly resorted to crying while standing beside a car with a family inside.

The “gold” looks real and is very well marked, but it’s fake. Do not give them any money for it.

If you are able to safely get a license plate, color and make of the car, please report this information to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 Option 2, so that authorities can stop these perpetrators.

