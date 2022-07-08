Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of fake gold scam

The “gold” looks real and is very well marked, but it’s fake. Do not give them any money for it.
The “gold” looks real and is very well marked, but it’s fake. Do not give them any money for it.(WSB/CNN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fake gold is being traded for cash at gas stations in Verona, Greenville, Raphine and surrounding jurisdictions both north and south of Augusta County, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says adult males are approaching people with stories of hardship. They may claim to be from a foreign country, having just arrived here and in need of money for gas, or claiming they have fallen on hard times and that their families are in need.

Some of these men have reportedly resorted to crying while standing beside a car with a family inside.

The “gold” looks real and is very well marked, but it’s fake. Do not give them any money for it.

If you are able to safely get a license plate, color and make of the car, please report this information to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 Option 2, so that authorities can stop these perpetrators.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton area.
Power outages and damage after a severe storm
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
All occupants of the vehicle were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Most City of Staunton offices and facilities remain open, while many parks and recreation...
Staunton programs impacted by severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast July 8
Morning Weather Forecast July 8
Overnight forecast 7-7-22
Overnight forecast 7-7-22
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend