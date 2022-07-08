Chemical exposure incident cleared, patients in good condition
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities say the mass casualty incident has been cleared. Augusta Health received four patients who experienced gas exposure at Springdale Apartments, according to an Augusta Health spokesperson.
No additional patients will be transported to Augusta Health. All four patients are in good condition and are expected to be discharged home.
