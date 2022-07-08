Advertisement

Flooding potential for the area Friday overnight into Saturday

Stay alert Friday night into Saturday
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Flooding is becoming more of a concern for Friday overnight into early Saturday. This is still a developing forecast and will be monitored closely Friday as the storm complex moves in from the west. Rainfall could be in the range of 1-3″ with locally higher amounts in any storm.

While a few storms are expected Friday afternoon and early evening before sunset, this is not the main event. Any storm on Friday may become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail, this would be isolated. Widespread severe storms are not expected. A strong storm can’t be ruled out.

Any storm would be capable of heavy rain. Timing would be mid to late afternoon into the early evening.

Then we’ll have some spotty showers turning more scattered after midnight.

This is going to be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT for the potential of flooding into early Saturday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Likely the heavy rain would be between 2am and 10 am Saturday morning. This is a much wider timeframe right now and we will continue to detail this into Friday. A rumble of thunder possible but more so this will be rain which will be heavy at times.

Flooding in possible so stay alert. Creeks and streams will continue to rise. Low water bridges can become covered. Street flooding is also possible in some areas.

Never try to cross flooded roads
Never try to cross flooded roads(whsv)

Do not attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. You never know how deep the water actually in.

Staying in the 70s for the day and humid especially early. Then drying out into the afternoon.

Possibly even some late day clearing. Remember rivers will still rise after the rain stops. There can be a lot of debris in the river so if you plan to be on the water in the days after the rain, remember to wear a life jacket and respect the power of water.

Partly cloudy into Saturday evening and drying out.

This is a look at how much rain would be estimated to lead to flash flooding. On the left is the amount of rain in one hour. On the right the amount of rain in 6 hours.

How much rain it is estimated to take to lead to flash flooding in 1-hour, and 6-hours
How much rain it is estimated to take to lead to flash flooding in 1-hour, and 6-hours(whsv)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton area.
Power outages and damage after a severe storm
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
All occupants of the vehicle were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Most City of Staunton offices and facilities remain open, while many parks and recreation...
Staunton programs impacted by severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Overnight forecast 7-7-22
Overnight forecast 7-7-22
VCU Police initially received a report of a shooter at the intersection of Henry and Broad...
Richmond police: Woman shoots at panhandler who hit her with chair
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend
Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Luray High School this weekend
July 8-9, 2022
Flooding/Flash Flooding Possible Friday night-Saturday morning