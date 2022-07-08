Flooding potential for the area Friday overnight into Saturday

(WHSV) - Flooding is becoming more of a concern for Friday overnight into early Saturday. This is still a developing forecast and will be monitored closely Friday as the storm complex moves in from the west. Rainfall could be in the range of 1-3″ with locally higher amounts in any storm.

While a few storms are expected Friday afternoon and early evening before sunset, this is not the main event. Any storm on Friday may become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail, this would be isolated. Widespread severe storms are not expected. A strong storm can’t be ruled out.

Any storm would be capable of heavy rain. Timing would be mid to late afternoon into the early evening.

Then we’ll have some spotty showers turning more scattered after midnight.

This is going to be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT for the potential of flooding into early Saturday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Likely the heavy rain would be between 2am and 10 am Saturday morning. This is a much wider timeframe right now and we will continue to detail this into Friday. A rumble of thunder possible but more so this will be rain which will be heavy at times.

Flooding in possible so stay alert. Creeks and streams will continue to rise. Low water bridges can become covered. Street flooding is also possible in some areas.

Never try to cross flooded roads (whsv)

Do not attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. You never know how deep the water actually in.

Staying in the 70s for the day and humid especially early. Then drying out into the afternoon.

Possibly even some late day clearing. Remember rivers will still rise after the rain stops. There can be a lot of debris in the river so if you plan to be on the water in the days after the rain, remember to wear a life jacket and respect the power of water.

Partly cloudy into Saturday evening and drying out.

This is a look at how much rain would be estimated to lead to flash flooding. On the left is the amount of rain in one hour. On the right the amount of rain in 6 hours.

How much rain it is estimated to take to lead to flash flooding in 1-hour, and 6-hours (whsv)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.