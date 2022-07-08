Advertisement

Former factory being re-purposed into Waynesboro coffee roastery

stock
stock(Storyblocks)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Two men who have spent years in the coffee industry are ready for a new venture.

Aaron Mallory and Clif Santiago are eyeing a local landmark in Waynesboro to both sell and roast coffee. The old Virginia Metalcrafters building is set to be the new home of Happ Coffee.

“We are moving into the corner suite here to set up a production facility and coffee house,” said Santiago. “We love roasting coffee and giving people a space to really come in and engage and have a good time.”

In order to repurpose their part of the old building, they are turning to the community.

“The due date is end of July, and we’re looking to raise $25,000. That’ll go directly towards our production roaster,” said Santiago.

If you would like to make a donation, Happ Coffee has a Kickstarter page.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton area.
Power outages and damage after a severe storm
Augusta Health received four patients who experienced a chemical exposure at Springdale...
Chemical exposure incident cleared, patients in good condition
All occupants of the vehicle were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Monkeypox
Health districts prepare for the possibility of monkeypox cases
Virginia's first full-service casino opened Friday in Bristol.
Virginia’s first full-service casino opens in Bristol
AAA said the average price for gas in Virginia has gone down 14 cents within the last week.
AAA: Average gas price in Virginia drops 14 cents within one week
It’s a busy weekend ahead in Rockingham County with two large outdoor events taking place....
Weekend festivities return to Broadway and Elkton
For survivors of domestic abuse, New Directions Center in Staunton said self-care and...
New Directions Center talks about how lipstick can re-empower victims of domestic abuse