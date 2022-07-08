Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department in beginning stages of recruitment for Station #5

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department is nearly fully staffed but that doesn’t mean recruitment efforts are slowing down. With programs like their Community Fire Academy and Camp LIT, members of HFD say it’s always important to showcase the opportunities available at every level.

“When we’re doing station tours with middle schoolers and high schoolers and even preschoolers, we’re getting them pumped up about being firefighters. And often times in that group they’re like ‘Yes I want to be a firefighter I want to be a police officer so it’s planting that seed early and building on that,” Lieutenant Erin Stehle said.

Last December, Harrisonburg City Council approved the construction of a fifth fire station in the Friendly City, which has a tentative opening date pending funding.

Station #5 will be located in the Park View section of Harrisonburg near Eastern Mennonite University and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, and recruitment for the 15 firefighters to staff the station has already begun.

“Looking ahead at this fifth station and we know that we’re gonna have to fill quite a few spots, we’re constantly looking for ways in the community that we can partner with people who are already doing things and set up tables talk to people have our own networking events,” Stehle said.

One of those upcoming community engagement events is next week, July 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. In partnership with CiCi’s Pizza, members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and volunteers will be delivering free pizzas to residents within city limits and checking smoke and carbon monoxide alarms during Annual Smoke Alarm and Free Pizza night.

