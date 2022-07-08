HFD prepares for active shooter training at Bluestone Elementary later this month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “This used to be something that a couple decades ago was kind of rare. It has become more accepted as a reality in every community. There is not a community that is exempt from that,” Travis Karicofe, EMS officer for HFD, explained.

Later this month, fire departments and the police department in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham area will gather for joint training on how to respond to hostile events, including active shooter and violent events.

Officials say over the years these annual training sessions have become more finite.

“We have a decade of history and events that have unfolded nationally and internationally that we learn from. There is a lot of data now. There is credible sources from the FBI and the Department of Justice about what we know about events that have happened,” Karicofe explained. “The type of the events that are likely to happen in the future,” he added.

During the training, officials will listen to lectures and participate in hands-on lessons and in scenario exercises. Volunteers will be needed.

“We are interested in groups of younger people. Particularly, adolescents and younger adults to participate and observe to be role players. In essence, students in the school actually give us some people to work with because it is imperative to make this training as real as possible,” Karicofe said.

All three shifts of the fire department, as well as the police department, will be trained over the course of three days. The training is scheduled for July 19, 21 and 26 at Bluestone Elementary from 12:30-5 p.m.

Karicofe says they are hoping for younger groups to volunteer. Those interested in participating should reach out to the HFD administration at 540-432-7703.

