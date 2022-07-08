Local artist selling portraits of Carlyle Whitelow to help fund scholarship in his name

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton artist is honoring the late Carlyle Whitelow, a beloved member of the Bridgewater community for decades.

Jim Harris is a retired pastor and an artist who was a good friend of Whitelow’s. Now, he’s selling prints of a portrait he painted of Whitelow to raise money for a scholarship fund in Whitelow’s name.

“When I became the associate pastor at Bridgewater United Methodist Church in 2010 I got to see him every week because I’d be doing a Bible study over there the same day that he was out in the greeting area and we would sit and talk and we became good friends,” said Harris.

Carlyle Whitelow passed away in October of last year. He was the first African American student-athlete at Bridgewater College and later taught and coached there for decades. Whitelow was very active in the Bridgewater community and was known for standing on Main Street in the town and waving at everyone who passed by.

“I just came to really admire him. I would, of course, see him out on Main Street waving early in the morning and I joined him a couple of times, and then one time I took a picture of him while he was holding up his sign that said ‘You are someone special,’” said Harris.

Years later that photo would become the inspiration for Harris’ portrait of Whitelow.

In the months after Whitelow’s death, Harris contemplated painting a portrait of Carlyle to honor him but was unsure because he doesn’t typically paint portraits. Then in February, he received a note in the mail that Carlyle had written him back in August that had somehow gotten lost in the mail.

“When I opened my mailbox and saw that note I thought I’ve got to do this painting, I’ve got to do this painting and I felt like the Lord really blessed it because I’m not a portrait artist but it looks pretty much like him,” said Harris.

Since 2015 he has created paintings to sell and donate the funds to various charities, but this one was even more special. It took him nearly two months to complete and he said he felt the Lord guiding him during the process.

“This painting maybe more than almost any other I’ve ever done was really guided. I don’t think I have the ability to paint portraits but I did it and I felt a great honor. It just feels like an honor and a labor of love,” he said.

With the help of the Bridgewater Rotary Club, Harris has made 200 prints of his original portrait and will be selling them for $30 a print. All the proceeds will go to the Faith, Muriel, Carlyle, and Alfred Whitelow Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at Bridgewater College which was established in 1998 in honor of Carlyle and his family.

For Harris, it’s the perfect way to honor his friend.

“I kept thinking about Carlyle the whole time I was painting it and just being so appreciative of getting to know him. He was such a voice of calm, reassurance, and affirmation. That’s what he was all about,” said Harris.

The prints will be available for sale in the town of Bridgewater in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in purchasing one can also contact Harris directly at 540-836-0770.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.