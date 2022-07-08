Advertisement

Mass casualty incident at Augusta Health involving chemical exposure

Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health (WHSV)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has received four patients from Springdale Apartments in Waynesboro who have experienced a chemical exposure, according to an Augusta Health spokesperson.

Assessment of the patients is in process and WHSV is heading to the area to learn more. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest updates.

