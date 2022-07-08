New Directions Center talks about how lipstick can re-empower victims of domestic abuse

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “Find your Fabulosity” is a non-profit that started a campaign called “the lipstick movement” to give confidence back to victims of domestic violence.

For survivors of domestic abuse, New Directions Center in Staunton said self-care and empowerment movements help people in the recovery process.

”They’re put down, they’re berated, they’re made to feel less than, their self-esteem really takes a hit and something as simple as putting on makeup putting on your lipstick can help a woman feel better about herself,” Joy Ingram, community engagement program coordinator at New Directions Center, said.

Ingram said self-care and empowering movement go hand in hand in the recovery process from domestic abuse.

”Oftentimes women are told that they’re ugly and no one else wants them, but putting on your makeup and putting on your lipstick especially when you really enjoy doing things like that can be helpful to a woman,” Ingram said.

Ingram said not only physical abuse happens in domestic situations. Mental, psychological, and emotional abuse are common forms.

“Another hidden factor of abuse is financial abuse,” Ingram said. “Oftentimes when women are in abusive situations their money is controlled, they’re not allowed to buy certain things, particularly they may not be allowed to buy makeup so having the autonomy and having the financial stability and power to simply be able to buy a tube of lipstick is a big thing.”

The New Directions Center has self-care programs that allow survivors to explore things they like to do.

“We find that a lot of women come in and they don’t really know themselves,” Ingram said. “So we try to help them get to know themselves, get to know the things they want, get to know things that make them happy and in that try to help them on their healing journey.”

Ingram said anyone can fall victim to domestic violence.

“Don’t let shame hinder you from getting help and when you’re at the point where you want to get help just reach out to someone.”

If you would like more resources on domestic abuse, contact New Directions Center on their 24/7 hotline at 540-886-6880.

