Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center uses new tool to diagnose vertigo cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors at a local medical center say vertigo is the most common complaint made by adults to their primary care physician.

“Often times, when people go to their doctor and say ‘I’m dizzy’, they’re prescribed meclizine, which is essentially Dramamine, which can help the symptom go away, but it doesn’t actually help the underlying cause,” explains Dr. Heather Dickey with the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center.

She adds that causes for feeling dizzy or a spinning sensation can include a problem in the inner ear and neurological factors.

As of Friday, patients at the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center have the option to find the cause, instead of treating the symptom.

“We are partnering with the American Institute of Balance to provide dizzy, balance, and vertigo testing as the first center in our region to do that so the individuals experiencing these symptoms can get a proper diagnosis,” says executive director Leeann Linkenhoker.

“We can do this testing to find out where exactly in the system the problem is occurring so then we know a better treatment to actually make the symptoms go away rather than just masking it,” adds Dr. Dickey.

The equipment includes a pair of goggles, a specialized chair, and other instrument to perform a number of tests that allows physicians to gather data.

With this tool, the center hopes to expand their reach, and improve quality of life.

“It feels really good knowing that we can deepen our impact on our current clients as well as reach a whole other base of clients in the region who don’t have an option within 90 miles and be an additional resource so that we can really help remove barriers so that vulnerable people in our community can get this testing,” explains Linkenhoker.

“I love being able to help people figure out what’s causing their dizziness and help make it go away because you can really make a big difference in someone’s life,” notes Dr. Dickey.

The center wanted to thank all the partners who helped purchase the $170,000 equipment, especially the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia that donated $60,000 for the technology.

