Staunton storm cleanup continues alongside forecast of more rain

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just last weekend, Gypsy Hill Park played host to thousands of people for Happy Birthday America.

Wednesday night, a severe storm battered the western side of Staunton. Now, access to the park remains limited.

13,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power, and trees and powerlines came down. Debris remains scattered, reminding everyone in the area of what hit just days ago.

Now, meteorologists are forecasting more rain this weekend. Additional severe weather has the potential to cause more flooding.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department said all hands were on deck to keep people out of harm’s way on Wednesday.

“We were able to call out additional resources. We were calling out our officers who were actually off-duty, public works personnel came in for the city, a lot of the fire departments came out for the city, Staunton Fire Department was out running a ton of calls as well,” said Shifflett.

The city announced Friday that beginning July 18, crews will offer storm clean-up assistance to residents impacted by the storm. That will include things like brush and fallen trees, not heavy waste or trash.

The Augusta County Landfill will accept those materials free of charge.

For the next week, crews will work on roads and public spaces, like the park.

“The utility companies, public works, police, and fire and rescue, we’ll get there as soon as we can. And be patient with our dispatchers on the phone. They’re working through every call as fast as they can to prioritize and get everybody out there,” said Shifflett.

If you can avoid travel during severe weather, stay where you are.

“If you live in a flood-prone area, it’s best to make your plan ahead of the storm and not try to leave in the midst of it,” said Craig Carper, spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

If you do have to drive during severe weather, Shifflett and Carper said to drive slowly and avoid any areas with rushing or ponding water. If you can’t see the road, turn around. If you are caught in a flash flood situation, don’t get out of your car and call 911 or a non-emergency first-responder line for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.