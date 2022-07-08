Things to keep around the house for storm readiness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are still picking up the pieces from Wednesday night’s storm damage and there is potential for more severe weather this weekend.

Friday night into Saturday morning, more heavy rain is expected in the Valley.

One local hardware store has some recommendations of items to keep on hand to be storm prepared.

“To prepare for a rain storm like that would be sandbags or some kind of barrier that you can put around garage doors, basement doors, anything that’ll help deter the water,” Dustin Wilkins, store manager at Rocking R Ace Hardware said.

If flooding in your home or neighborhood is a reoccurrence, Wilkins suggests having a sump pump on hand.

“Just sit it down in the area that the water is in, it’ll activate and you hook a hose to it and pump it to wherever you’re going to. You can pump it into a bucket, you can pump it outside, whatever to get it out of that area,” Wilkins said.

As many in Staunton are working outside and inside of their homes to clean up damage from Wednesday’s storm, there are a few tools Wilkins recommends to make outside cleanup easier.

“Saws, chain saws, pruning saws... anything to clean up trees, contractor bags to throw debris in so they can get it hauled away,” Wilkins said.

With heavy rain expected again this weekend and throughout the summer season, Wilkins said there are some items to always have on hand in case of a severe storm.

“Flashlights, batteries in case the power is out... gallons of water or bottles of water, any little thing like that to be ready in case,” Wilkins said.

