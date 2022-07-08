Advertisement

Vandals destroy 76-year-old woman’s wheelchair ramp

A grandmother in North Carolina is calling out the suspects who destroyed her wheelchair ramp at her home. (Source: WCCB, YCSO, CNN)
By Trish Williford
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) – A grandmother in North Carolina is calling out the suspects who destroyed her wheelchair ramp at her home.

The 76-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified by name, told WCCB she relies on her wheelchair to get around after undergoing several surgeries.

She said she spends her days swinging in her chair, looking after her beloved dogs and minding her own business.

“I like where I’m at if people would just leave me alone,” she said.

Last week, she said her friend drove her to the store, and when she returned hours later, she found piles of debris scattered in her yard.

“I said, ’Oh my God, what happened to my deck?” she said.

It was remnants of her wheelchair ramp and deck. She quickly called police.

According to the incident report, detectives found her wheelchair ramp broken into two pieces and wooden boards broken in half. Officers also noticed tire tracks leading away from the ramp and a piece of a bumper from a truck.

The woman said she has lived there for more than 20 years and never had any problems until now. However, she says that she recently had “a problem” with one person, who she believes is the culprit.

“That’s who I really, in my heart, know that did this. But I can’t prove it, so my heart doesn’t do any good,” she said. “The thing is, they tried to hurt me, and it didn’t go their way.”

The vandalism caused about $5,000 worth of property damage. The woman hopes the person responsible will come forward.

Copyright 2022 WCCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton area.
Power outages and damage after a severe storm
All occupants of the vehicle were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
VSP investigating serious crash in Rockingham County
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Brad Pollack will be suspended from practicing law for six months beginning at the end of July....
Shenandoah County Supervisor has law license suspended

Latest News

Sgt. Butch Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department said all hands were on deck to keep...
Staunton storm cleanup continues alongside forecast of more rain
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went...
VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond
FILE - President Joe Biden on Friday visited the Central Intelligence Agency to commemorate the...
Biden visits CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine