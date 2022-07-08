Virginia Dept. of Health launches lead testing for water at schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health launched a voluntary lead testing program for drinking water at schools and child care centers across the state.

The program aims to identify lead occurrences in drinking water and reduce exposure. The program will currently be able to collect and analyze 40,000 samples.

“This program is an amazing opportunity to partner with schools and child care centers to help identify and reduce lead exposure in drinking water in children,” said Dr. Tony Singh, deputy director of the Office of Drinking Water. “Every action we take to reduce lead exposures improves the health of our children.”

Schools that want to participate can enroll online, and the health department will notify selected schools and centers.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.