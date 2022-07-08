Waynesboro FD gives advice on how to prepare for flooding

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - With flooding being a concern Friday overnight and Saturday, there are a few easy things you can do to prevent or limit flood damage.

“The first thing people need to understand is are they in a flood-prone area? Just because you’re not in a flood-prone area doesn’t mean you won’t have flooding. It just depends on a lot of things like obviously the amount of rain, duration of the rain,” said David Nichols, assistant fire marshal for the City of Waynesboro Fire Department.

To find out if you are in a flood-prone area, you can simply search “FEMA Flood Map” on your internet browser or click here. The next step is to enter your address.

Another thing you want to do is check your sump pump before a big storm. Sump pumps pump water in a different direction to keep water out. Most houses with basements have this.

“Make sure that your pump is working. Make sure that your sump pump drains into the sump pit itself. Then, your sump pump flow is working properly so it comes on to evacuate or get that water out of your basement,” said Nichols.

Nichols said, with sump pumps, to make sure it has a battery backup or is hooked up to a backup generator so that if the power goes out, the pump keeps working. This is a common mistake people make with their sump pumps.

