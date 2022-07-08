Advertisement

Weekend festivities return to Broadway and Elkton

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a busy weekend ahead in Rockingham County with two large outdoor events taking place. Broadway and Elkton are each hosting their annual summer celebrations.

Elkton is hosting its three-day Elkton Field Day event at Blue Ridge Park. The event has been going on for over 100 years and includes live music, food, a parade, and a carnival.

The event kicked off Thursday night with its annual beauty pageant, and after a record-breaking year last year, it is off to another strong start.

“We did have a record night for food last night, had a record night for the pageant last night. I haven’t talked to the carnival people but it seems like it was a really good night for them too,” said Ron Peck, a member of the Elkton Junior Order who helps run the event.

Peck has been attending the event for 26 years and said the last two years have been fantastic.

“It’s shaping up to be another record. We had a good night with a big turnout last night even though the weather is keeping a lot of the vendors away. We’re doing good,” he said.

Across the county, Broadway is hosting its 9th annual Red, White, and Brew Festival on Saturday night at Heritage Park.

“We’ll have Big City Band playing the whole evening so they’ll be on stage, they’re a great local band. We also have local food trucks that will be here as well as beers on tap, wine, and hard cider. Local vendors will be here as well as community partners and then Beards and Broads mobile ax-throwing trailer will be here as well,” said Cari Orebaugh, Broadway’s director of marketing and development.

Orebaugh said that after a great turnout last year, the event is going to be even bigger this year.

“Last year we had from my experience a record-breaking year at over 1,000 people so this year we’re hoping for the same amount of folks. So we have plenty of beverages, we have an additional food truck, and we have additional folks for people to shop from,” she said.

The Red, White, and Brew Festival will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday while the Elkton Field Day will run throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m.

