West Virginia announces first probable case of monkeypox

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the case involves a resident of Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle.

No additional information was released.

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but its symptoms are milder. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

The World Health Organization on Thursday reported a 77% weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases.

