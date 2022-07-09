Another round of rain arriving

SATURDAY: Cloudy heading into the afternoon with an isolated shower. Another round of showers and some thunderstorms after 3/4 pm.

Rain will be heavy at times. Flooding is possible so stay alert. Saturday is still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Creeks and streams will continue to rise. Low water bridges can become covered. Street flooding is also possible in some areas. Do not attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. You never know how deep the water actually is.

In the late afternoon and evening, the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will stay hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s into the evening. Rain will be heavy at times especially before midnight with scattered showers more for the overnight into early Sunday morning. Remember rivers will still rise after the rain stops. There can be a lot of debris in the river so if you plan to be on the water in the days after the rain, remember to wear a life jacket and respect the power of water.

Scattered showers overnight Saturday but the brunt of the rain will be over at this point. Staying humid and cloudy with patchy fog possible late in the evening into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few lingering showers and mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. A warm day with highs in the mid-70s with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Humidity drops after the rain departs but still not at low levels. Some clouds overnight and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. A warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s and not humid, plenty of sun. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Keeping a few clouds around for the day and feeling hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Intervals of clouds and sunshine for the day and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s and keeping a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Staying warm for the evening and mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few clouds for the afternoon, otherwise mainly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

