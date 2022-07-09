Armed robbery at Elkton Subway location

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Elkton are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway location along Stuart Avenue.

According to Elkton Chief of Police David Harris, an unidentified man displayed a handgun toward employees just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Harris said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed north of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

