Armed robbery at Elkton Subway location
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Elkton are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway location along Stuart Avenue.
According to Elkton Chief of Police David Harris, an unidentified man displayed a handgun toward employees just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Harris said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed north of the restaurant.
No injuries were reported.
