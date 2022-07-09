Advertisement

Crash causes delays on I-81 South in Rockingham County

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Southbound lanes of I-81 in Rockingham County are closed after an early evening crash.

First responders are on the scene at mile-marker 249 near the Smithland Road overpass.

Traffic is backed up at least five miles on the southbound lanes and two miles on the northbound lanes.

Stay up to date with the latest road information from Virginia 511 by clicking here.

This is a developing story.

