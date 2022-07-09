Advertisement

DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.(DoorDash)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(DoorDash/CNN) - A glitch allowed thousands of DoorDash customers to make orders Thursday without verifying payment.

DoorDash customers flooded social media platforms showing them making lavish orders they didn’t have to pay for.

Some ordered thousands of dollars of top-shelf tequila; others received a lifetime supply of Plan B contraception.

DoorDash has acknowledged the hitch with its payment processing service and is working on canceling fraudulent orders.

Legal experts point out that using a fraudulent or expired card with a merchant is a criminal offense in America, regardless of the glitch.

Ironically, the customers taking advantage of the flaw and the system reportedly did not even bother to tip their DoorDash drivers.

Copyright 2022 DoorDash via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health received four patients who experienced a chemical exposure at Springdale...
Chemical exposure incident cleared, patients in good condition
July 8-9. 2022
Flooding potential for the area Friday overnight into Saturday
Arrington is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
ACSO makes arrest following domestic disturbance in Weyers Cave
Numerous trees were down from Wednesday's storm in Staunton
Long clean-up process begins in Staunton after Wednesday’s storms
In May of 2017, a Shenandoah County woman and two of her young children were stabbed multiple...
Five years later: Woman recounts Edinburg park stabbing

Latest News

Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide...
Demonstrators show up in force for Women’s March in DC
Crash causes delays on I-81 South in Rockingham County
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23,...
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory