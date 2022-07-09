Advertisement

Dry summer weather has impacts on crops

Farmer's Market Tomatoes in Roanoke
Farmer's Market Tomatoes in Roanoke
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This summer’s dry weather is having both negative and positive impacts on crops.

Farmers say beans are struggling the most and corn stalks are not growing as tall as usual.

“Beans have been rough we literally that’s what we hauled a lot of water for and dumped it in the fields. Corn, it made our stalks a lot shorter than normal. Normally, they were over our head,” said Tim Belcher, owner of Rolling Meadows Farm.

Belcher said he had to haul water out of his ponds from one farm to another to compensate for the lack of rain.

“We use drip irrigation and any method we can to help conserve water,” said Belcher. “We catch water from a lot of our buildings and have cisterns to hold water, but we depleted pretty much everything that we had. That’s why we had to resort to hauling.”

While the dry weather is not ideal for some crops, for others it’s a benefit. Farmers say the advantage to the dry weather is a higher sugar content.

Fruits like peaches, plums, cherries, and tomatoes may be sweeter during dry spells.

