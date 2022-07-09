Advertisement

Health districts prepare for the possibility of monkeypox cases

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WGCL)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While there are no monkeypox cases reported in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), staff are prepared for the possibility as 18 cases have been reported around Virginia.

The CSHD’s interim director Dr. Elaine Perry said if there is a potential case, the epidemiological team gets involved immediately. They will investigate the case and potential close contacts, as they did with COVID-19 cases.

“In some circumstances, we would recommend that those close contacts get vaccinated against monkeypox,” Dr. Perry said. “We are fortunate that there are two vaccines that can be used to help prevent monkeypox infection for those that have been exposed.”

Dr. Perry said there is a limited supply of those vaccines, but they could be acquired with the help of the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC and distributed by CSHD staff.

If there is a confirmed case and close contacts, public health staff at the CSHD will be in touch with them daily to monitor symptoms for 21 days after their initial exposure.

“It’s a fairly lengthy period of time that we are in contact with [close contacts], but we are not requiring that them stay home,” Dr. Perry said.

According to the CDC, it’s not clear how the people were exposed to monkeypox, but early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases.

For more information on monkeypox from the CDC, click here.

