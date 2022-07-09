Heavy rain into Saturday

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers, heavy rain at times. A rumble of thunder possible but more so this will be rain which will be heavy at times. Flooding is possible so stay alert. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Creeks and streams will continue to rise. Low water bridges can become covered. Street flooding is also possible in some areas. Do not attempt to drive across a flooded roadway. You never know how deep the water actually in.

Heavy rain especially in the morning, then scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s to around 70. Then drying out into the afternoon. As we dry out highs should be in the low 70s but we will be behind a cold front. So it’s possibly we may not get above 70 for the day. Remember rivers will still rise after the rain stops. There can be a lot of debris in the river so if you plan to be on the water in the days after the rain, remember to wear a life jacket and respect the power of water.

Partly to mostly cloudy into Saturday evening and drying out, lowering humidity. Feeling comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. Lows overnight in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A warm day with highs in the mid 70s with sunshine. Much lower humidity for the day so feeling much more comfortable. Some clouds overnight and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. A warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s and not humid, plenty of sun. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Keeping a few clouds around for the day and feeling hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Intervals of clouds and sunshine for the day and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and lows overnight in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s and keeping a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Staying warm for the evening and mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few clouds for the afternoon, otherwise mainly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.