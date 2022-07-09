Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 8

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Baseball League & RCBL highlights and scores from Friday, July 8.

Valley Baseball League

New Market 7, Winchester 3

Waynesboro 10, Covington 2

Front Royal 5, Purcellville 4

Charlottesville 12, Staunton 4

Strasburg vs. Woodstock (postponed to July 24 at 7:30 p.m.)

Rockingham County Baseball League

Montezuma 9, Stuarts Draft 8

Bridgewater vs. Clover Hill (postponed to July 18 at 7:30 p.m.)

