Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Baseball League & RCBL highlights and scores from Friday, July 8.
Valley Baseball League
New Market 7, Winchester 3
Waynesboro 10, Covington 2
Front Royal 5, Purcellville 4
Charlottesville 12, Staunton 4
Strasburg vs. Woodstock (postponed to July 24 at 7:30 p.m.)
Rockingham County Baseball League
Montezuma 9, Stuarts Draft 8
Bridgewater vs. Clover Hill (postponed to July 18 at 7:30 p.m.)
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.