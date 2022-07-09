Advertisement

WDBJ7 mourns passing of former anchor

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our team here at WDBJ7 is mourning the loss of a talented journalist and a friend to many in our newsroom.

Susan Bahorich was a familiar face on your screens for a decade here at the station. She worked as a reporter and a weekend morning anchor from 2004 to 2014.

Friends say she was spunky, thoughtful, but most of all brave. She fought off ovarian cancer years ago, and we watched her celebrate the end of treatment.

If you do not initially recognize her from TV, you might remember her laugh after she went viral in 2013 talking about a cat’s exercise program.

Friends say Susan’s sense of humor and smile lit up every room.

She died Friday surrounded by family.

