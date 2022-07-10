Buick launches campaign promoting women’s sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “I think most people are just unaware. This is not an act of bias in most cases against women’s sports.”

As the nation reflects on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Buick launched “See Her Greatness,” a campaign highlighting the achievements of female athletes. According to marketing director Samuel Russell, many sports fans have struggled to follow women’s sports since they have not received equal media coverage as compared to men’s sports.

“It’s really easy for fans to adopt habits that are a lot more equitable in terms of how they spend their time just by being aware of the inequity,” added Russell.

Recent data shows that women make up 40% of all athletes yet they receive less than 10% of media coverage. “See Her Greatness” aims to help keep young women in athletics by showcasing memorable moments in women’s sports.

“There are a number of life skills that are useful beyond the court,” said Russell.

Buick is supporting a number of women’s NCAA sports while the Buick Huddle promotes uplifting stories of female college athletes. The company is working on a long-term strategy to engage and inspire female athletes.

“If young women saw people like them succeeding in sports, that would set up future generations of athletes to be more successful.”

