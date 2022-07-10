Dime pitch booth at Elkton Field Day raises money for children’s hospitals

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - In the midst of the crowds and rides, there was a booth in the middle of all the action which allowed people to play an old-school game.

Dime pitch is a game where you purchase a ticket for 10 dimes to have 10 tries to pitch the coins into glasses on the table.

“Your dime in wins and we’ll take it rain or shine,” Janet Puffenbarger said with gloomy clouds above.

What makes this booth different than others is how the money raised will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and UVA Children’s Hospital.

“We’re raising money for St. Jude’s and for the children’s hospital in Charlottesville,” Puffenbarger said. “A lot of it’s for the cancer.”

All of glasses and prizes used to play were donated.

”Come up and once your dime goes in, you win” Puffenbarger said. “Our tables constantly changing because with our boxes thanks to our donations and things we have picked up we never know what’s in here.”

This booth is a familiar face to many at the Elkton Field Day.

“The Junior Order has been very good to us. We’re so blessed to have them,” Puffenbarger said.

The group is always in need of volunteers as they host this game at other events across Rockingham County throughout the year.

