Drying out for Sunday

SUNDAY: Cloudy with an isolated shower to start the day and patchy fog. Mild with temperatures in the 60s. Any kind of rain wraps up by noon. Decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon with sunshine appearing late in the afternoon and early into the evening. A range in highs for the day with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 70s south of US 33 where cloud cover will stay in tact longer into the day. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 north of US 33.

Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Clouds continue to decrease through the evening and into the overnight. Clear overnight with lower humidity and lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Areas of patchy fog after midnight.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with patchy fog very early in the morning. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Keeping plenty of sun throughout the day and very warm for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity. A beautiful and refreshing day.

Clear skies for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Staying clear into the overnight and turning mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity staying lower than the past few days.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Hot and humid for the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds to start and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with a few showers and storms popping up. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and turning mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Lower humidity returning.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm before midnight. Mild with lower humidity overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with lower humidity. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

