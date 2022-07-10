A quieter week ahead

SUNDAY: Just a few clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Skies turning clear for the evening and into the overnight. Clear overnight with lower humidity and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of patchy fog after midnight.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with patchy fog very early in the morning. Warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Keeping plenty of sun throughout the day and very warm for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity. The Potomac Highlands more into the mid to upper 80s for highs. A beautiful and refreshing day.

Clear skies for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Staying clear into the overnight and turning mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Turning somewhat muggy.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon with a few showers and storms. One or two storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. Hot and very humid for the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feeling like the mid 90s during the heat of the day.

Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures quickly falling into the 70s with an isolated shower or storm possible until around midnight. Partly cloudy overnight and muggy with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Very warm with lower humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Plenty of clouds for the evening with temperatures around 80. Partly cloudy with lower humidity overnight and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Very warm with lower humidity with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Mild and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding a few clouds for the afternoon but staying mainly sunny for the most part and feeling pleasant with the low humidity. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy overnight and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon with some humidity and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy overnight and mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

