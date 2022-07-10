Advertisement

Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child

A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thousands of nine-drawer chests sold at Costco stores are being recalled due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Samson International is recalling about 5,400 of its Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s nine-drawer chests after a report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.

According to the recall alert, the chests can be unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

The chests included in the recall are brown and are about 49 inches tall with model/item number M71C3180 and the Costco customer item number 1335751.

The items were sold at Costco stores nationwide from December 2019 to April 2020 for about $700.

Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area where children could not access the item.

The recall notice said owners of the chests can contact Samson at 800-357-0701 for a full refund or for a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers can also return the item to Costco warehouses for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health received four patients who experienced a chemical exposure at Springdale...
Chemical exposure incident cleared, patients in good condition
July 8-9. 2022
Flooding potential for the area Friday overnight into Saturday
Arrington is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
ACSO makes arrest following domestic disturbance in Weyers Cave
Police in Elkton are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway location along Stuart Avenue.
Armed robbery at Elkton Subway location
Numerous trees were down from Wednesday's storm in Staunton
Long clean-up process begins in Staunton after Wednesday’s storms

Latest News

What makes this booth different than others, is the money they are raising is all going back to...
Dime pitch booth at Elkton Field Day raises money for children’s hospitals
Jones started the garden to give the community a more affordable and healthier way to eat.
Jones Garden brings fresh food, people together in Staunton
Jones Garden brings fresh food, people together in Staunton
Jones Garden brings fresh food, people together in Staunton
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
Scholarship giveaway: McDonald’s franchise owner helping workers go to college