Chicken owners worried for their feathered friends’ futures

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s much-discussed animal ordinance is on the book as of their last city council meeting on June 27.

Some residents are hoping to convince them to add a grandfather clause to the ordinance.

The ordinance says people in Waynesboro may own up to 16 chickens, and it prohibits roosters. At one point, the ordinance placed limits on dogs, cats and swine, but those guidelines were taken out.

City of Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said the ordinance is meant to keep areas looking and smelling good.

Resident Laurie Grabinski said at a given point she owns 20-30 chickens, but they don’t smell bad.

“Us backyard flock people probably have a cleaner chicken pen than some of the houses in Waynesboro. We put curtains up, some of them have chandeliers up, we clean our coops two to three times a week,” Grabinski said.

Most of all, she doesn’t want to lose any of them.

“I have no problem downsizing and following the ordinance. I just wish they would grandfather in what I have just so they can live out their life,” she said.

The delayed implementation clause in the ordinance is to allow people to keep birds for two years until they have to become compliant.

“They’ve got three years now to get rid of the roosters naturally, depending on the age of the rooster. They’ll have three years to find another place for the rooster and then whittle the chicken flock down to 16 I think was the number everyone agreed with,” Henderson said.

