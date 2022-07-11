DMV says motorcycle fatalities have doubled in Staunton region in 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In newly released data from the DMV, motorcycle crashes resulting in fatalities have doubled from last year at this time to this year in the Staunton region, including Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and the City of Staunton.

In 2021 between January 1 and mid-July, the region saw 159 crashes involving motorcycles resulting in 5 deaths. During that same time in 2022, there have been fewer crashes with 125, but more deaths with 10 motorcyclists dying on roadways in the Staunton region.

The DMV says this increase is being seen across the state, with a 2% rise in motorcycle fatalities in the commonwealth, and says there are ways motorcyclists and other motorists can try and prevent these accidents.

“They’re smaller vehicles so they’re harder to see, they could be in your blind spot very easily so take an extra moment to look twice for motorcyclists when you’re changing lanes turning at intersections, pulling out of driveways, or pulling into traffic,” DMV Director of Communications Brandy Brubaker said.

So far this year in Harrisonburg there have been nine crashes involving motorcycles, resulting in two deaths.

The DMV offers a motorcycle skills course to those looking to get their license, or just as a refresher. These courses through the Virginia Rider Training Program are offered at community colleges and other locations, and you can learn more by clicking here.

