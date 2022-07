ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A hearing has been scheduled for Elkton Vice Mayor Randell Snow regarding a criminal complaint filed by a town employee.

Snow’s attorney appeared in court Monday, July 11. Judge Collins presided.

The hearing date is set for September 12 at 2 p.m. Stay with WHSV for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.