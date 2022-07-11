Advertisement

Fear, anger, shame are all normal emotions in times of bad news, experts say

Outpatient Behavioral Coordinator for Augusta Health Amy Ghaemmaghami said fear is very normal.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Social anxiety has been a common issue over the last two years.

First, the threat of catching COVID-19 made people want to stay home.

Now, many are plagued by the idea of mass shootings happening near them.

“You can’t be ashamed of your feelings right now. Things have shifted a little bit in the group psychology,” she said.

However, she also said it’s important to ground yourself.

“Just because something bad could happen doesn’t mean it will happen,” Ghaemmaghami said.

Fear is a normal feeling, but not everyone feels scared. Some may feel guilty, shameful or angry.

“We’re hearing from parents. ‘I can’t be at school with my child. I can’t protect them from the unknown.’ The truth is that those feelings are real, and you need to process those feelings,” she said.

Ghaemmaghami said these feelings are ones she’s seeing in the people she works with. One group discussed things that make it easier to be out and about.

“We had a great conversation about compassion and being kind to each other, connecting with people. Saying hi to the person who’s checking you out at the grocery store,” she said.

One thing that may contribute to those negative emotions is something often called “doom scrolling.” That’s when you spend an excessive amount of time reading about bad things on social media or online news sites.

“What we’re telling parents is limit that social media for your kids. We’ve been saying this for years. 45 minutes before you go to bed, turn off the phone, but now we need to say that for adults as well,” she said.

She said it’s okay to consume news but limit it.

“You want to be a participant in our society and culture, but you don’t have to exclusively look at the negative information out there,” she said.

She suggests looking at good news, using the news to learn about volunteering in your community, or even using your phone for relaxation, like through meditation.

Small changes, like improving your diet, sleep or exercise may help your negative feelings subside. However, if these feelings persist for weeks at a time, seek medical attention.

