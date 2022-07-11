Harrisonburg Parks and Rec hosts summer pop-ups in area parks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Parks and Rec, in partnership with Harrisonburg Fire Department, hosted its first ‘Pop-up in the Park’ on Sunday at A Dream Come True Playground.

”The pandemic has highlighted the importance of open space and parks and you know, we’re here to serve the community and, you know, we want to do that the best we can,” Matt Little, recreation and special events manager for Harrisonburg Parks and Rec said.

The park pop-ups are something Harrisonburg Parks and Rec started doing this summer to bring the community back together, as it progresses out of the pandemic.

“We offer programs, events, great facilities, and just kind of interacting and getting to know the community that we serve,” Little said.

The pop-ups include games, chalk art, and giveaway prizes to get the whole family involved.

“We are giving away free giveaways so maybe they’ll get a pool pass to come and visit us at the pool or a frisbee or a fun game that they can play with or a toy, so there’s lots of different things that they can get out of it,” Little said.

Little said the pop-ups help bring the city’s program to the community.

“Highlighting all the programs and things that we do, partnering with our fire department, police department so they can get to know those individuals as well and those people that are serving the community,” Little said.

The next pop-up will be Tuesday at Mosby Heights from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on community events and engagement, you can visit Harrisonburg’s Parks and Rec website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.