JMU freezing in-state tuition rate

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is scaling back a tuition increase. It’s one of ten state colleges that will flatten or freeze tuition rates at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin following an increase in state funding.

Back in April, JMU’s Board of Visitors decided to increase tuition for in-state students by 3.9%, or $294 annually. It also planned to increase out-of-state tuition by 1.5% or $258 annually.

However, with the state allocating an additional $4.6 million to JMU to go toward tuition affordability, the university is changing the in-state tuition increase to just 3%. It is also providing a one-time scholarship to cover the cost increase for all in-state students that will freeze in-state tuition.

“JMU like others in our community is seeing rising costs and the tuition increase was intended to offset those costs. So the additional investment from the state helped us to take some of the pressure off of families,” said Ginny Cramer, associate director of communications for JMU.

Cramer said that balancing the university budget was tricky for JMU this year but it’s grateful for the funding from the state that will keep in-state tuition costs the same as last year despite increased inflation.

“It’s really important to JMU that all students can have greater access to education. We would love to have them here at JMU so anything we can do to help reduce those barriers especially when it comes to costs is really important to us as an institution,” said Cramer.

According to the University’s website, in-state tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $12,914. That number will remain the same for the 2022-23 school year.

