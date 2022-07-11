Largest supermoon of 2022 this week

(WHSV) - We are in the dog days of summer. For this week, we have the largest supermoon of the year and some other interesting events.

Losing Daylight

We will be losing 8 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, July 18th, we’ll have 14 hours and 31 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 29 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:01 am to 6:06 am while sunset moves from 8:40 pm to 8:37 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Wednesday, July 13th, 9:53 pm 7 min 88° above SW above NE Thursday, July 14th, 4:23 am 7 min 67° above NW above ESE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon Wednesday, July 13th, 2:37 pm Third Quarter Moon Wednesday, July 20th, 10:18 am New Moon Thursday, July 28th, 1:54 pm First Quarter Moon Friday, August 5th, 7:06 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Wednesday, July 13th at 2:37 pm and is known as the Buck Moon. This roots from Native Americans as male deer begin to regrow their antlers typically in July. Some other names for this full moon include the Thunder Moon, due to the summer storms in the month. It is also known as the Hay Moon, because of July being hay harvest. This full moon will be a supermoon, the largest of 2022.

The Full Buck Moon occurs Wednesday at 2:37 pm (WHSV)

Other Interesting Events

On Friday, July 15th, the moon will be a palm’s width below Saturn in the southeastern sky when it rises after 11 pm. This will allow the pair to be shared in a view from binoculars. By sunrise the next morning, the moon and Saturn will have moved into the southwestern sky with Saturn located just to the moon’s right.

Saturn will be just above the moon Friday night after 11 pm (WHSV)

Around midnight on Saturday, July 16th, Jupiter joins the night sky again in the eastern sky and will be able to be viewed nightly for the near future. With a powerful telescope, you may be able to view some of Jupiter’s features which includes the four moons around it, the dark bands of color Jupiter has, and even the Great Red Spot every two or three nights. Jupiter will be rising about 4 minutes earlier each night making it viewable earlier in the evening in the coming weeks.

