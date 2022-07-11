Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Sunday, July 10

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Baseball League & RCBL highlights and scores from Sunday, July 10.

Valley Baseball League

Purcellville 7, Staunton 4

Waynesboro 6, Winchester 5 (Game One)

Waynesboro 5, Winchester 4 (Game Two)

Harrisonburg 7, Woodstock 5 (Game One)

Harrisonburg 9, Woodstock 7 (Game Two)

Staunton 6, Purcellville 5

Rockingham County Baseball League

Clover Hill 13, Stuarts Draft 8

