Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County

Landon was also known as Waldy.
Landon was also known as Waldy.(Toga Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A missing boy with autism has been found dead, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Landon, 6, was first reported missing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

No other information has been released about how Landon died.

