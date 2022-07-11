Rockingham County School Board to discuss SRO program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is set to meet on Monday night, and one item on the agenda is an overview of the school division’s school resource officer program.

During the meeting, the school board will hear a presentation from Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson on where the school resource officer program stands and what expanding it would look like. The sheriff will go over the process for adding and training new SROs.

“We appreciate the partnership we have with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the SRO program. Those school resource officers are invaluable in our system. They provide great support to our staff from a safety perspective but also by building relationships with kids,” said Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.

Currently, the division has just six SROs covering its schools with one additional officer at both the Massanutten Technical Center and Rockingham Academy.

RCPS has been looking into ways to add more SROs but could not fit any new SRO positions into its most recent budget. Now the school division has applied for a state grant to fund more officers’ positions, as part of the state’s SRO incentive program.

“It has been a funding issue just as far as priorities go but now with the potential of having some additional funding come from the state in the form of a grant that does open up some more possibilities,” said Alderfer.

Alderfer said that the grant could fund up to four additional SRO positions. If the division receives the grant Alderfer said the priority would be putting SROs in the county’s middle schools.

“The next steps would be to add them at the middle schools. Currently, the school resource officers are housed at the high schools. While they do go out to the other schools in their attendance areas, they typically spend most of their time or predominantly will be at the high schools,” said Alderfer.

Alderfer said the division does not know when it will be notified if it received the grant or not but added that new SROs can be brought into schools at any point in the school year once they complete their training.

Monday’s school board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the County Administration Center. You can view the full agenda here.

