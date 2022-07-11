Advertisement

Spotted lanternflies could impact Valley vineyards

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The spotted lanternfly quarantine has been put into place across the Valley.

The insects can be harmful to agriculture, especially vineyards.

“Vineyards and grape production is our crop of greatest concern, spotted lanternfly will feed on grapes all throughout the growing season,” Mark Sutphin, horticulture extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension for the northern Shenandoah Valley, said.

There are many vineyards throughout the Valley and these insects can pose a threat to crops all year.

“They are drinking the sap or the phloem from the host plant and in the vineyard situation this can stress the vine out, it can reduce yield and it can weaken the vine and reduce winter hardiness,” Sutphin said.

Sutphin said the insects excrete a waste product called honeydew that sooty mold, a fungus, can grow on.

“In the vineyard, this can coat the leaves of the grape vines, lowering the canopies and further reducing photosynthesis,” Sutphin said.

Bluestone Vineyard and Cross Keys Vineyard both say they have not seen spotted lanternflies on their vines yet, but are prepared if they do.

Lee Hartman with Bluestone Vineyard said the hardest part about the spotted lanternflies is they look different every season so you have to know the different versions to look out for.

Experts say once spotted the population can’t be fully eradicated, just controlled.

“They will re-infest from the surrounding wood line or fence row or properties adjacent to the vineyard and just keep re-infesting so it becomes this repeated act that has to happen,” Sutphin said.

