State of JMU: Football

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison football program.

The Dukes will compete as an FBS program for the first time in 2022 as James Madison transitions to the Sun Belt Conference and the highest level of college football.

“I feel very, very optimistic about our chances in football,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “I believe we are well-positioned both with regard to a coach and our staff.”

James Madison joins the FBS after performing as one of the best teams at the FCS level. The Dukes qualified for the FCS Playoffs each season from 2014 to 2021, posting an 88-18 overall record during that timeframe. JMU won national titles in 2004 and 2016 and finished as FCS national runner-up in 2017 and 2019.

The Dukes are now joining a 14-team league that is expected to be one of the best “Group of Five” conferences in the FBS.

“I think the number of student-athletes that are (on) scholarship going into this fall will put us in a position where we will be a competitive football team,” said Bourne. “I anticipate us going in and being competitive right off.”

James Madison makes its FBS debut on Saturday, September 3 when the Dukes host Middle Tennessee at Bridgeforth Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

