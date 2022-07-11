Advertisement

Staunton’s Scott Garber elected president of Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton’s Fire Chief has earned many honors during his nearly 30 years of service, including a new title he earned last month.

Chief Scott Garber was elected the president of the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs, an organization made up of leaders from fire departments across 10 states, along with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Chief Garber has made his way up the ladder in the organization, starting out as the Virginia director for the region.

In this role, Garber says he hopes to form a new unified communication system between the states to address issues being faced by fire departments across the region and the country as a whole.

“We’re very big proponents of in-building sprinkler systems, residential sprinklers and there’s a lot of kickback on that and most of it’s due to education on that. Everybody thinks it’s a very expensive project when you look at the overall project it’s a very small percentage of cost,” Chief Garber explained.

Garber also earned the honor of Career Fire Chief of the Year in 2021 and was recognized by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Garber says he is humbled by the awards, and without the support and teamwork of his fellow firefighters in Staunton and beyond, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

