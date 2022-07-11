Waynesboro City Council: Gorsuch, noise, sidewalks on the agenda

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council will meet Monday, July 11 to discuss a noise ordinance, open the floor to public comment on city development and talk about the Gorsuch building.

Mayor Bobby Henderson said they’re putting a grant to use to work on sidewalks and city development, and Monday the city will have a chance to have their opinions heard as far as how the money should be spent.

“We’ve got some sidewalks and streetscapes we’re going to be doing there, and we’re giving some money to WARM through this grant,” Henderson said.

Council will also discuss a proposed noise ordinance. Henderson said they’ve had a lot of noise issues throughout the city from things like loud music or mufflers.

“A few years ago, the General Assembly changed the laws so that the police couldn’t enforce muffler laws anymore. This year, they went and changed the laws back so now we can enforce them again,” said Henderson.

Finally, they’ll also take a look at the Gorsuch Building, which Henderson said has gotten crowded.

“We’re moving our city registrar from the Gorsuch building over to the library. The reason we’re doing that is because the courts have outgrown themselves. They need the whole first floor,” he said.

To attend the meeting, you can go in person in the council chambers, or you can watch on their YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.