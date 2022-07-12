Blue Ridge Foster Love hosting backpack drive

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - With almost one month until the school year starts, parents might already be gathering necessary school supplies like pencils, notebooks, and something to carry it all.

Blue Ridge Foster Love in Dayton is helping foster families in the Valley do just that by hosting a backpack drive now through the end of July. The organization is asking for donations of supplies including backpacks for kids ages Pre-K through college.

Blue Ridge Foster Love President Christine Costello says every kid deserves to walk into their first day of school ready to thrive in the classroom, and even if it’s just a pack of pens or pencils, anything helps.

“Being able to give them a brand new backpack, you know with purple that they like or blue that they like, or with Paw Patrol on it or whatever they really love is such a blessing to these kids and especially the foster parents. They are so excited to be able to have their own school supplies or backpack that they can call their own,” Costello said.

Blue Ridge Foster Love is taking donations until July 30 for the backpack drive. You can do this by appointment at their storefront at 255 College Street in Dayton, and at RE/MAX Realty and The Bargain Hive in Harrisonburg.

You can find out what supplies are needed by clicking here.

