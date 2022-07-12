Brief return of heat and humidity

TUESDAY: Adding some clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Any storm may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat. Timing, 3-8pm. Hot and very humid for the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feeling like the mid 90s during the heat of the day.

Plenty of clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. A leftover isolated shower or storm possible for the evening and into the early overnight. Partly cloudy overnight and muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog developing late in the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with patchy fog early and warm. Temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon and staying dry. Very warm with lower humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Some clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Mild with lower humidity overnight and lows in upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and staying dry. Very warm with lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Mild and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon as we will have a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon with lower humidity and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Adding more clouds for the evening and overnight. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm to start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humid for the day. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Staying mostly cloudy but very warm with highs in the mid 80s and a few afternoon storms. A very warm evening in the 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

